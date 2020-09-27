West Allis man killed in Hwy 45 roll-over crash, 1 seriously injured

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash on southbound Highway 45 just north of the Interstate-41 merge in the Village of Richfield around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 29-year-old West Allis man was the operator of the vehicle. He was determined to be deceased at the scene.

A 27-year-old West Allis woman was a passenger and ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was transported via Flight For Life to a hospital with serious injuries.

Initial investigation indicates the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, then overturned multiple times. It appears alcohol and seatbelt usage were factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.