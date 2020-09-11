West Allis man bound over for trial, charged in fatal hit-and-run

article

The West Allis man charged in the hit-and-run death of a man sitting in his front yard waived his preliminary hearing on Friday, Sept. 11.

James Bohringer, charged with three counts in the man's death, was bound over for trial. A scheduling conference in his case was set for Oct. 9.

The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 30 when a 67-year-old man was sitting in his yard near 86th Street and Adler Street.

Bohringer faces three counts:

second-degree reckless homicide

hit-and-run resulting in death

knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked, causing death of another

Witnesses say a Ford Fusion pulled out of a parking lot near 86th and Adler at a high-rate of speed, hit a parked car and then the victim who was sitting in a front yard, not before hitting a house and stalling in the street, according to a complaint.

A witness believes they overheard the driver say, "I just killed someone."

Hours after the crash, police went to the home of Bohringer's aunt believing he may be there. As the aunt talked to officers, Bohringer jumped out of the window and ran from police. Not complying with police orders to stop, he was tased and placed under arrest.

Bohringer was previously convicted of OWI, a second offense, with a minor child passenger in the car on March 25, 2015. His operating privilege was revoked for 36 months and he never took action to reinstate his license. Police believe he had to have known his license was revoked at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Bohringer could face over 50 years in prison and be fined over $200,000.