West Allis home struck by gunfire; 86th and Orchard, no injuries
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a West Allis home was struck by gunfire early Friday morning, Aug. 30.
Police were dispatched to the area of 86th and Orchard around 5:30 a.m. after receiving several reports of shots fired.
When police arrived at the scene, they located a house that had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
No additional details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
