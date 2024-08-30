West Allis home struck by gunfire; 86th and Orchard, no injuries

article

The Brief A West Allis home was hit by gunfire early Friday morning. No injuries were reported.



An investigation is underway after a West Allis home was struck by gunfire early Friday morning, Aug. 30.

Police were dispatched to the area of 86th and Orchard around 5:30 a.m. after receiving several reports of shots fired.

West Allis home struck by gunfire; 86th and Orchard

When police arrived at the scene, they located a house that had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

No additional details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

