West Allis heavy police presence; 66th and Hayes

The Brief A heavy police presence in West Allis on Thursday morning, Sept. 27.

It's happening in the area of 66th and Hayes.

A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning, Sept. 27 near 66th and Hayes in West Allis.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News a group of people were trying to steal a red sedan near 67th and Hayes. The owner of the vehicle caught the group of suspects, got in his car and followed them. That's when the suspects allegedly fired shots at the victim.

One neighbor says the suspects crashed a black SUV near 66th and Hayes.

66th and Hayes, West Allis

One person has been taken into custody. At this time, it is unclear how many suspects were involved.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.