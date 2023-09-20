West Allis motorcycle crash; arrests after vigil crowd blocks traffic

article

West Allis police on Wednesday, Sept. 20 announced multiple arrests connected to a "large crowd" that formed last week after a fatal motorcycle crash.

Police said the crowd originally assembled near 92nd and Arthur Sept. 15 as part of a vigil for a motorcyclist, who died there the night before. That gathering, though, turned into a traffic hazard.

Neighbors told FOX6 News they think hundreds of people showed up and things got out of hand.

Viewer video showed the crowd walking through the street blocking traffic as clouds of smoke filled the air from vehicles doing burnouts up and down the streets. Skid marks covered several blocks, and cleaning crews worked into the night to remove them.

Three people were arrested for felonies, three were arrested for misdemeanors and two were arrested for ordinance violations. Police said more arrests are "likely" as the investigation continues.

Police said the 21-year-old motorcyclist was speeding up 92nd Street and hit a car that pulled out in front of him on Sept. 14. He died at the scene. The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.