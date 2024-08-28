West Allis teen critically missing, last seen near 119th and Euclid

article

The West Allis Police Department requested help to find 17-year-old Latrec Reynosa Bashford, last seen early Tuesday and considered critically missing.

Reynosa Bashford was last seen leaving his home near 119th and Euclid, just south of Oklahoma, around 3 a.m. Police said he has an intellectual disability and is incapable of getting home without help.

Police described Reynosa Bashford as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts and red sandals.

Anyone with information on Reynosa Bashford's whereabouts is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.