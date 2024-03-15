Milwaukee woman paralyzed, hit by car while running

A husband is pleading for help after his wife was hit by a car in West Allis while doing what she loves most.

Jenny Grosschadl will turn 30 years old on Sunday. She loves animals and volunteering – but her passion is running.

"She made a list of five things she was going to do in her 30s, and told me the other day was to run a marathon in all 50 states, and wanted to tackle two of them a year," said Joshua Grosschadl.

Joshua said it is likely that Jenny will never run again. He was riding a bicycle, following his wife on her evening run Tuesday, when she was hit by a car on 76th Street near the Kinnickinnic River Parkway.

"When you're running, as a pedestrian, be careful," he said. "You don't know what decision people are going to make."

76th Street near Kinnickinnic River Parkway

Joshua said the car that struck Jenny was going about 40 mph, and his wife careened over it – at one point 10 feet in the air – before she came down on her head and neck.

"The number one thing going through my mind was, ‘Is my wife dead?’" he said.

West Allis police said the driver stayed at the scene and was one of the people who called 911. Jenny was rushed to a hospital. She suffered a broken leg, elbow, ribs, sternum and vertebrae – likely paralyzed from the chest down for the rest of her life.

"Of course, always hoping for some sort of miracle, but likelihood is very slim of that," said Joshua.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to have played a role.

What was supposed to be a 30th birthday trip to Mexico with family and friends will instead be spent in the hospital planning for what life will be like when she can return home.

"She gives back so much, now I think she needs help," Joshua said.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was started to help raise money for medical bills and the costs of making the couple's home wheelchair accessible.