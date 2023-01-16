West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

article

Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the car had left the roadway – and struck the front porch of the residence.

The driver of the car, the West Allis woman, received injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Car crashes into porch at 86th and National, West Allis

Nobody else was involved in or injured in the crash.