Expand / Collapse search

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Car crashes into porch at 86th and National, West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the car had left the roadway – and struck the front porch of the residence. 

The driver of the car, the West Allis woman, received injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Car crashes into porch at 86th and National, West Allis

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nobody else was involved in or injured in the crash.

Car crashes into porch at 86th and National, West Allis