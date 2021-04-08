Expand / Collapse search

West Allis Common Council denies mask mandate extension

By FOX6 News Digital Team
West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The City of West Allis Common Council voted to deny an ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces by postponing it indefinitely with a vote of 7-2, Wednesday, April 7.

1st District Alderman Angelito Tenorio introduced the ordinance.

Ald. Tenorio said in a release he hoped that passing a mask mandate in West Allis would be one key measure to help fight and defeat this pandemic. 

The statewide mask mandate expired on April 7, however, Wisconsin counties and cities can opt to create their own mandates. The City of Milwaukee has said they will continue to require masks. Wauwatosa has also extended its mask mandate through June 16.

