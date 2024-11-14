article

The Brief A West Allis man is accused of child pornography possession and child sexual exploitation. Prosecutors allege he took photos of a victim at St. Paul's Lutheran School. A search of his cellphone uncovered additional images and videos of child sexual abuse.



A West Allis man is accused of child sexual exploitation and child pornography possession – and prosecutors say he took explicit photos earlier this year of a victim at St. Paul's Lutheran School.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Jonathan Burkee with six felonies in the case. Court filings state the crimes took place between June 11 and Nov. 9 of this year.

In early November, an FBI Online Covert Employee got in touch with West Allis police about a potential child sexual abuse materials case. Photos had been posted in an online chat room that was "dedicated to deviant sexual interests including a sexual interest in children," according to a criminal complaint. While the photos in question were not considered to be child sexual abuse material, they appeared to be taken inside a school.

Prosecutors said the FBI was able to identify the child in the photos as an 11-year-old student at St. Paul's Lutheran School near 76th and Lincoln in West Allis. A West Allis police detective got in touch with the child's mother, who confirmed some of the photos in question showed her child. The mother believed Burkee, who would watch the children before school began at St. Paul's Lutheran School, had taken the photos.

Later, the complaint states the 11-year-old victim identified herself in the photos. The victim told investigators Burkee took the photos in question, and also said Burkee "would take her into the family restroom at school to pull her pants or shorts down, and then take a picture." She also said he would take pictures of her at his home.

FOX6 News reached out to St. Paul's Lutheran School for comment on this story, but did not immediately hear back.

West Allis police and the FBI executed a search warrant at Burkee's home on Saturday, Nov. 9. Prosecutors said, before the warrant was read out loud, he "said something to the affect [sic] of ‘I know what I did is wrong; I have to go to the bathroom; I have child stuff in my phone.’"

A search of Burkee's cellphone revealed multiple nude photos of juveniles in the deleted photo gallery, according to court filings. Two of those photos were "obviously" the child who attended St. Paul's Lutheran School. In all, police found "numerous" images and videos of child sexual abuse of different children on the cellphone.

Burkee appeared in court on Wednesday, and his bond was set at $5,000.