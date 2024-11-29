Expand / Collapse search

West Allis Candy Cane Lane opens for 2024 holiday season

Published  November 29, 2024 4:11pm CST
West Allis
Candy Cane Lane 2022 in West Allis

    • Candy Cane Lane in West Allis opens for the 2024 holiday season on Friday, Nov. 29.
    • Visitors are encouraged to make donations for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.
    • Candy Cane Lane runs through Christmas Day.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - It is a holiday tradition that draws crowds from near and far – and it gets underway on Friday evening, Nov. 29. We're talking about the 2024 season for Candy Cane Lane in West Allis

Opening night kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. North Shore Bank will be onsite collecting donations for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund). Additionally, bank employees will be on hand to collect loose change for the North Shore Bank "Change for a Cure" drive, in which the bank matches donations.

Candy Cane Lane 2022 in West Allis

A news release describes Candy Cane Lane as "the West Allis neighborhoods bordered by 96th Street on the west, 92nd Street on the east, Montana Avenue on the north, and Oklahoma Avenue on the south." The free event runs through Wednesday, Dec. 25.

While driving or walking through Candy Cane Lane, visitors can make a MACC Fund donation or donate online at candycanelanewi.com.

