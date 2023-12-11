West Allis Burger King demolition begins soon after legal battle

After a legal battle, the City of West Allis has it their way – a vacant Burger King restaurant will soon be demolished.

It was once the home of the Whopper. But now, a former Burger King restaurant serves up nothing but a sight of decay.

"It’s not been good. There’s been a lot of people dumping their trash here and things like that," said Leanne Schaumberg, who lives near the Burger King.

West Allis Burger King restaurant to be demolished

The building sits vacant at 106th and Greenfield in West Allis. In October, the city filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain – citing overgrown weeds, electric issues and more blight.

"It was just to clean up what was a nuisance. It had been declared a nuisance," said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

Soon, big machinery will be at the site to demolish the building.

"I come home from work and my grandpa tells me that you know that Burger King. They’re finally taking it down. I’m like, ‘Oh finally.’ That was pretty fun to find out," said Yessenia Rodriguez, neighbor.

After legal negotiations, Mayor Devine announced on Friday Burger King has decided to just raze the building – and return the area to a grass lot.

"We're always trying to fix the problem that we learn about in our community. We don't get everything done that we hope. But this is a victory," Devine said.

Neighbors are happy this beef is being settled.

"I actually texted my daughter and said what do you know. It’s finally going away," Schaumberg said.

"It’s definitely an eyesore. It’s going hopefully be something better," Rodriguez said.

It is not clear what will be built in the lot after Burger King razes the building.

Demolition is set to begin around Dec. 27.