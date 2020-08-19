'We're opening up:' Talk among customers at Milwaukee barbershop swirls around 2020 DNC

Are you up for a close shave and a conversation about politics? FOX6 News stopped at one Milwaukee barbershop where the 2020 Democratic National Convention is top of mind.

Sports and politics are a daily conversation at Gee's Clippers. But with the DNC in full swing, we are learning about what people are taking away from the 2020 convention.

Gee's Clippers, Milwaukee

"Politics are always interesting, especially right now," said James Flippin.

"I'm interested to see what our politicians' point of view are moving forward," said Albert Moore, barber.

"I've been hearing a lot of talk about the election. A lot of people are antsy about the election coming up in November," said Gaulien "Gee" Smith, barbershop owner.

Smith tells FOX6 News he is picking up on a sense of urgency when it comes to voting in this election. He said he is ready for change -- and ready for a new voice.

"We're in bad shape right now. We have a lot of cleaning up to do in these next four years," Smith said.

Unlike four years ago or ever before, there is a Black woman on the ticket.

Kamala Harris

"She knows what it's like to be a woman of color in America," said Kori Bradford.

"She's sharp. I've been impressed every time I hear her speak. She's very impressive," Smith said.

Long after the DNC leaves Milwaukee, the important political conversations will continue at this barbershop.

"It's not even about change. It's about normalcy and respect," Moore said.

People FOX6 News spoke with are also hoping for a better understanding on Vice President Joe Biden's pandemic plan.