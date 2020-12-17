We’re just 1 week from Christmas Eve: Quick, easy holiday dinner

We are just one week away from Christmas Eve! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with one of her favorite holiday dinners.

Just Leave It Beef and Wine

Ingredients:

3 to 4 pounds chuck roast, cut in 2-inch cubes

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup

1 cup dry red wine (or a little more)

1 packet (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Bake covered in a large casserole in a preheated 300-degree oven for 3 to 4 hours until beef is tender. Serve over warm noodles or mashed potatoes. You can also make this is a slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours or until beef is fall-apart tender.

Advertisement

Notes:You can add 8 ounces sliced or while button mushrooms the last half hour of baking or serve with the dish with sautéed mushrooms. Delicious over buttered egg noodles. Also great with a dollop of sour cream and chopped parsley on top.