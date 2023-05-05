Wendy's launches ghost pepper lineup, brings back fan favorite dessert

article

Wendy’s is spicing up its menu ahead of summer: the fast food chain has rolled out two new ghost pepper items, and it’s bringing back a popular flavor of Frosty.

According to Wendy’s, the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich includes Wendy's signature Spicy Chicken, ghost pepper infused American cheese, ghost pepper seasoned crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy ghost pepper ranch sauce.

The new Ghost Pepper Fries are coated in a "unique spicy fry sauce" to turn up the heat.

New Ghost Pepper offerings and return of iconic Strawberry Frosty (Wendy's)

The strawberry Frosty is also back at Wendy’s for a limited time. It was first introduced last year.

"Last year the flavor quickly became a fan-favorite, earning itself a return spot on the menu as the summer fling that everyone needs," Wendy’s said in a news release.

In April, the chain announced a free food campaign through May 14 to coincide with Mercury’s retrograde. And last week, Wendy’s announced it has teamed up with Conagra Brands to bring its "beloved" chili menu item into grocery stores around the U.S.

READ MORE: Wendy's Chili is coming to grocery stores

Founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas, Wendy’s has more than 7,000 restaurants around the world.