Expand / Collapse search

Wehr Nature Center’s Apple Festival

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wehr Nature Center’s Apple Festival is back

Brian Kramp is in Franklin seeing firsthand why the theme this year is "An Apple A Day."

Wehr Nature Center’s Apple Festival is back this weekend on Cider Sunday with a fundraiser and family-friendly fall festival! Brian Kramp is in Franklin seeing firsthand why the theme this year is "An Apple A Day."

Friends of Wehr Nature Center's largest fundraiser

Brian Kramp is in Franklin learning more about the educational programming and that helps make Wehr Nature Center a natural gem in southeastern Wisconsin.

Cider Sunday

Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a naturalist that plans to entertain the kids at this year’s event.

Fall is the best time for picking apples in Wisconsin

Brian Kramp is at the Wehr Nature Center in Franklin seeing how they make cider the old fashioned way.

Cider Sunday at Wehr Nature Center

Brian Kramp is in Franklin seeing firsthand why the theme this year is An Apple A Day.

Weekend for Cider Sunday

Brian Kramp is sampling what guests can snack on in Franklin during Wehr Nature Center’s Apple Festival.