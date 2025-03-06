Expand / Collapse search

Wehr Nature Center’s 45th Annual Maple Sugar Days, March 8-9

By
Published  March 6, 2025 7:56am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wehr’s annual Maple Sugar Days

Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a sneak peek at the educational and fun activities planned for the entire family.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Wehr Nature Center’s 45th Annual Maple Sugar Days is happening this weekend where you use "tools of the trade"  to tap a maple tree. Brian Kramp is in Franklin learning how maple syrup was created when Wisconsin first became a state.

Tools of the trade

Brian Kramp is in Franklin learning how maple syrup was created when Wisconsin first became a state.

Maple syrup evaporator in action

Brian Kramp is in Franklin with a preview of the 45th Annual Maple Sugar Days.

Accessible event

Brian Kramp is seeing how technology is allowing certain guests to travel the grounds in a unique way.

Fun and educational activities

Brian Kramp is in Franklin seeing what tools are required to be a backyard sugar maker.

Identifying Sugar Maple

Brian Kramp is in Franklin where the festivities kick off at Noon this Saturday.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News