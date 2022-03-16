Wehr Nature Center: Walking the nature trails

When it comes to experiencing and learning about nature, Wehr Nature Center is one of the area’s gems
When it comes to experiencing and learning about nature, Wehr Nature Center is one of the area’s gems - Especially this time of the year. Brian is in Franklin walking the nature trails to an area known as the sugarbush.
This weekend you can celebrate the spring thaw and our Wisconsin heritage at Wehr’s annual Maple Sugar Days
Brian is learning about the process of boiling sap into real Wisconsin maple syrup.
