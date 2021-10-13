Wehr Nature Center: 33rd Annual Halloween Haunts

This Halloween, one event looks to help families get back into nature in a fun and slightly spooky way. Carly Hintz from the Wehr Nature Center joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their annual Halloween Haunts event.

About Halloween Haunts (website)

Tickets for Wehr’s 33rd Annual Halloween Haunts, scheduled for Oct. 14, 15, & 16, from 6 to 8:30 pm, go on sale in September. Halloween Haunts educates families about misunderstood nature in a kooky, slightly spooky way. Families follow a path lined with hundreds of amazing Jack-o-lanterns into the Enchanted Forest and learn about misunderstood nature from friendly costumed characters such as owls, frogs, and skunks. The walk is just spooky enough to keep young ones on their toes but is not designed to be scary or gory. Young guests will go home with a treat bag of Halloween goodies to enjoy.

Are you a member of the Friends of Wehr?

FOW members at the family level or higher can purchase tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the public. FOW sales start at 9 am on Monday, Sept.13th. Advanced Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, September 20 online at 9 am



Important Halloween Haunts Information

• Group size will be up to 14 people and can include multiple parties. If you would prefer to not be mixed with other families, you can purchase a 14-ticket block and bring along friends from your "COVID-19 bubble"

• This event is designed for adults and children four and older

• Advanced ticket purchases only. No tickets will be sold at the door

• Hikes leave the building every 7 minutes between 6 to 8:30 pm

• Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and the program runs rain or shine