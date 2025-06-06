Weekend freeway closure in Milwaukee County; impact on WB I-894
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Drivers who frequent westbound I-894 in southern Milwaukee County should be aware of a weekend closure starting Friday night, June 6. Sean Race from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on the shutdown.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the westbound lanes of I-894 from the Mitchell Interchange to the Hale Interchange will be closed from Friday night through early Monday morning.