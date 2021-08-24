Weather closes MPS early Wednesday

Milwaukee Public Schools officials announced schools will close early Wednesday, Aug. 25 "due to the weather forecast."

All schools will start at their regular times, with dismissals as follows:

Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

According to a statement from MPS, breakfast and lunch will be served. Buses will be available to pick up students at early dismissal. Families that normally pick up their child from school will need to adhere to the scheduled times above.

All after-school activities, Recreation Child Care Camps, Community Learning Centers (CLCs) and Safe Places will be canceled for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with scattered thunderstorms possible and a high of 90°.