'Weapons' and 'Freakier Friday' lift weekend box office ticket sales

The summer movie season is coming to an end, but not without a couple more new releases.

This past weekend saw the horror film 'Weapons' and the comedy 'Freakier Friday' lift ticket sales.

Both movies took over the top two spots at the box office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

'Weapons' debuted at $42.5 million, while 'Freakier Friday' premiered to $29 million.

Reigning box office champ - 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' fell to third place during its third weekend.

"Bad Guys" and "The Naked Gun" round out the top five.