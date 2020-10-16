'We Will Be OK:' Project hopes to remind people of their resilience

As the COVID-19 pandemic now continues deep into October, it can be difficult to stay positive. A project in Hales Corners is hoping to remind people of their resilence.

When you drive past the Hales Corners Village Hall you'll notice a new banner with the message "We Will Be OK." The artwork is just one example of things you can do at home.

"You don’t always have to be bored when you’re at home and stuff," said Su Johnson, 7th-grade student.

Su Johnson

The banner was designed by 12-year-old Su Johnson and her family.

"It was like a family activity and stuff, and it was just all the things I could do just to show people what you can do instead of doing stuff that you shouldn’t be doing," said Su Johnson.

Advertisement

The Johnson family broke out the colored pencils after hearing about the Banner Palooza Contest hosted by the Community Alliance.

"We asked families to spend time together creating artwork that kind of signifies the hope and resilience and what they’ve been doing to keep their spirits up because we know this can be a really hard time," said Madeline Korbeck, coalition coordinator for Community Alliance.

There are also banners in front of the library and the fire department.

"We hope that the banners remind everybody that we still have that resilience and perseverance that we had going into the COVID restrictions that started in March. We’re all in this together," said Korbeck.

Madeline Korbeck

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The banners will stay in their current spots through Oct. 21.

Community Alliance says it plans to then move the banners to new locations to keep spreading their message.