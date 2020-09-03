'We want equality:' Protesters urged Biden to talk with them in Kenosha

Joe Biden's visit to Kenosha drew mixed reaction from community members Thursday, Sept. 3, two days after President Donald Trump's visit and 11 days since the police shooting of Jacob Blake. More demonstrations were expected Thursday evening in Kenosha in support of Black Lives Matter.

Those promoting the same message earlier Thursday praised Biden for meeting with the Blake family -- something President Trump didn't do during his stop. Others continued to stand behind the president and law enforcement.

Protesters met Biden in Kenosha, calling out systemic racism affecting communities across the country.

"You cut my arm, you cut his arm open, it's going to be red," said a Kenosha resident. "We just want equality. We just want to be treated the same."

As the Democratic presidential candidate talked with local leaders inside Grace Lutheran Church, a group of Black Lives Matter activists gathered outside, urging him to talk face-to-face with them, too.

"You are in our city, addressing our issues, right?" said a Kenosha resident. "Does he want to talk to us? Don't you want to talk to us in our city who's living these issues, who's been here? Don't you want to know and talk to us?"

Civic Center Park

Civic Center Park Tuesday

Earlier in the day, a smaller group gathered in Civic Center Park -- a far cry from the scene there Tuesday for the president's visit -- things briefly turning hostile as a Black Lives Matter activist accused a man holding a thin blue line flag of inciting conflict.

But at one point, there was sign of tolerance, with two people with opposing viewpoints engaging in calm debate, hoping to understand each other's perspectives.

"I sympathize with them, I do," said Kenneth Turner of Kenosha. "I believe that there needs to be change, but doing what happened to the post office and uptown is not the way to do it."

"Until we get a chance to know each other, we ain't going to know nothing," said Nick Dennis of Kenosha. "We've got to understand each other."

About a dozen Trump supporters and anti-abortion activists did line the street when Biden arrived at Grace Lutheran Church.