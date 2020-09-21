'We have to do better:' Racial slur found on Burlington school playground

Just one week after heated debate over Black Lives Matter curriculum erupted at a school board meeting, Burlington is back in the spotlight; this time, for a disturbing message found on a school playground.

A community member tells FOX6 News that a racial slur was written in woodchips at Cooper Elementary School. It’s the same school where a teacher recently came under fire by some -- and drew support from others after teaching her class about systemic racism.

Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism

"I thought it was very disturbing for children to have to find it, but also for it to be written there in the first place," said Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. "They shouldn't have to be exposed to those kinds of things."

Garbade said the incident leaves her disturbed, but not surprised.

"I definitely think it was deliberate, I don't think it was accidental that racial slurs were etched in the woodchips here at Cooper Elementary," she said.

She said the racial slur was found late last week -- written in woodchips alongside the word "die."

She said at least one piece of equipment was flipped over.

This comes just days after classroom controversy at this very same school, where a 4th-grade teacher's lesson about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism led to community debate.

It drew dozens of community members to a board meeting on Monday, September 14, where some spoke for — and others against — the curriculum.

"We have to do better. We're failing our children, not just children of color, but all children," Garbade said.

On Monday, when asked about the racial slur, a spokeswoman with the Burlington Area School District said "while the police were investigating, students were not allowed in the area."

On Friday, while the incident wasn't specifically addressed -- "an open letter to the community" was released from BASD's superintendent rejecting "all forms of racism" and pledging to provide a "safe, secure and respectful environment free from discrimination."

We reached out to the Burlington Police Department for more details, but did not immediately hear back about the investigation.