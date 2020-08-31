'We have to be alive:' Group protests after KUSD changes course, announces in-person learning option

While many districts are moving to virtual learning this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Kenosha Unified School District last week changed course, with district leaders announcing there will be an in-person option incorporated. One group of community members is calling for the school board to reverse that decision.

"There is not a single educator in our district who does not want to be back in the classroom with our students," said Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, special education teacher and Kenosha Education Association president.

A decision by KUSD's Board of Education last week had some teachers, parents and students picketing the district office Monday.

"What we are saying is we need to take the safe approach and a gradual approach," said Kitts-Lewinski.

The group is pushing back against in-person learning for the start of the school year.

"In order for us to do our best with our students, we also have to be healthy, and we have to be alive," said Kitts-Lewinski.

This group says as things stand, parents have the choice to keep students home for virtual learning or send them back to the classroom, but Hope Hummel, who organized the protest, said teachers won't have the same freedom.

"That's the problem I have with it," said Hummel. "Parents have that choice for their children, but teachers don't have that choice for themselves and their families and loved ones they live with."

During a board meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, members will reconsider the district's reopening plan.

"I'm proud of the people of Kenosha who are stepping up to evaluate their choices and value human life," said Katherine Montemurro, third-grade teacher.

Those who stood along 52nd Street are asking the board to move to an entirely virtual plan.

"Let's start virtually, and let's get numbers under control in this county, and when it's safe, let's bring our students back," said Kitts-Lewinski.

Meantime, a petition circulating online has garnered more than 1,700 signatures from those in favor of in-person instruction.

Public comment from both sides will be heard Thursday.

FOX6 News reached out to the district for a response to Monday's protest. A spokeswoman did not comment directly on the event but said she invites the public to attend this Thursday's meeting in-person or tune in virtually.