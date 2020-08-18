'We had to lay off half the workforce:' Mostly virtual DNC brings most Wisconsin Center employees back

The Democratic National Convention won't be the economic boost for Milwaukee that was expected, but the Wisconsin Center District is seeing some positive impacts, according to the Wisconsin Center District president and CEO, who spoke with FOX6 News on the second day of the convention Tuesday, Aug. 18.

"There are real things going on inside," said Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks.

Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks

The mostly virtual Democratic National Convention brought back jobs lost due to the pandemic, where 250 were employed.

"Back in early April, we had to lay off half the workforce because of the decrease in work activity," said Brooks. "We've been able to call everybody back to support the convention. All of the full-time employees are back to work, and we are using about 35 to 40% of our part-time staff."

Brooks said the exposure might propel the city to a shortlist for conventions in the future.

Wisconsin Center District

"What we see is this is a great opportunity to make other conventions, the Republican National Convention, the Democratic National Convention, or any other conventions aware of what Milwaukee can do and how we can support a big event," said Brooks.

An expansion for the Wisconsin Center is in the works -- further adding to the appeal of hosting in Milwaukee.

"We will be doubling the size of the existing convention center which is terrific for us and the community," said Brooks. "To have our name through all types of media, for this week, next week and the weeks leading up to it is just a tremendous statement for what we can do as a city, and how we can work together to bring events like this to our community."

Brooks said 5G capability was also added to the Wisconsin Center District to prepare for the DNC. That technology will be left behind to make the area even more attractive for whatever comes next.