We Energies proposes 13% electric bill rate hike

Your electric bill could be up 13% in January. That's the increase We Energies is proposing. Thursday, Nov. 3 is your chance to speak your mind to the state agency that ultimately decides.

Phyllis and Gerald Sutton have enjoyed their porch on Milwaukee's northwest side for more than 50 years.

"We enjoy it," said Phyllis Sutton. "We like it a lot. It’s our home."

Over the years, they've watched their utility bills climb.

"When you get your bill, you always look, ‘Oh, it went up a little bit again,’ you know?" said Phyllis Sutton. "You don’t want to see it go up, up, up all the time."

Their electric bill will most likely go up again in January. In August, We Energies sent an insert to all customers. It said the proposed 2023 rate hike for residential customers was 5.45%. That comes out to about $6 a month for the average person, but the numbers have changed.

The new proposal includes a 13% rate hike, or $14 more a month.

"Now, they are actually making residential customers shoulder the burden of this increase while favoring big business customers," said Tom Content, Citizens Utility Board executive director.

Content thinks the increase is too high.

"People are already being hit by the price of food, the price of gas," said Content.

A We Eneriges spokesman said the change is because of rising costs and said their rates are still below the national average.

"Fuel costs went up a lot over the summer," said Brendan Conway, We Energies. "Price of natural gas spiked, price of coal spiked – two of our major fuel sources that we use currently."

For now, it's all just a proposal.

The Public Service Commission is expected to make a final decision by early December.

There is still an opportunity for public comment.

The Suttons said they will find a way to make it work.

"$14 a month, well, I’m sure we could afford that, huh? Right? I guess so. Yeah. I think we could afford that," they said.

There will be two public hearings at the Washington Park Senior Center on Thursday. One is at 2 p.m., and the other is at 6 p.m. If you can’t make either, you can also file a claim online. The deadline for that is Monday.