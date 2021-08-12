Expand / Collapse search

Power restored to 161K+, outages continue for some

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

We Energies power outage update

We Energies President Tom Metcalfe shared the latest information regarding power restoration efforts in the wake of Tuesday's storms.

We Energies President Tom Metcalfe on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12 shared the latest information related to ongoing power restoration efforts. Severe weather knocked out power to thousands in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

According to a We Energies news release, more than 161,000 customers had power restored by noon on Thursday. It was the largest mass restoration effort in the utility's history.

The remaining restoration efforts pertain to single customer outages, the release indicated. 

