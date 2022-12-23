We Energies: Natural gas restrictions lifted

We Energies, on Saturday, Dec. 24, said customers no longer have to reduce their natural gas use after the Guardian pipeline experienced an equipment failure on Friday, Dec. 23.

According to a news release, the amount of natural gas being delivered by interstate pipelines into Wisconsin is back to levels that should meet all customers’ needs. Therefore, We Energies no longer needs its customers to reduce their natural gas use.

We Energies made a conservation request of customers on Friday, Dec. 23rd, after the Guardian pipeline, which provides natural gas to our distribution network, experienced a significant equipment failure. This failure reduced the amount of fuel they committed to send by 30%.

In a news release, the utility said the move would allow customers to stay safe, warm and help avoid a significant natural gas outage.

The impacted pipeline is one of multiple sources We Energies uses to receive natural gas. On a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extreme cold setting in over much of the U.S., We Energies said it was unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers.

We Energies took numerous steps to reduce demand for natural gas, the release said, including drawing from its liquefied natural gas and propane storage facilities, and reducing natural gas to business customers who have agreed to special billing in these types of events.