We Energies, law enforcement stop utility scams; what you need to know

The Brief We Energies and law enforcement are warning the public of utility scams. Officials are urging you to pay attention to certain "red flags." If you think a scammer is targeting you, call We Energies or law enforcement.



We Energies announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20 it is partnering with police and sheriff’s departments across Wisconsin to share the warning signs of utility scams.

Officials urge the public to pay attention to the following "red flags" – because as officials say, "scammers are relentless." Scammers may…

Pretend to be from We Energies by spoofing caller ID to display "We Energies" or using a recording that sounds authentic.

Threaten to turn off your energy in a short amount of time.

Demand immediate payment — often with a prepaid debit card, third-party app like Zelle or Venmo, or an unusual payment method such as cryptocurrency.

Buy sponsored posts on search engines with We Energies’ name. Be careful — scammers use these to get you to call a fake phone number and share sensitive information.

Show up at your door and refuse to show ID.

What you can do

If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up or close the door.

Call We Energies at 800-242-9137 if you have questions about a call, email or text you’ve received or to verify if someone at your door is a We Energies employee. Contact local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.

For more warning signs, you are invited to visit the We Energies website.