We Energies: 'Construction incident' led to snapped power pole, causing outage impacting 2K+

More than 2,000 are without power in Waukesha County following a "construction incident" near Highway C on Interstate 94 around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

I-94 was closed in both directions between Highway 83 and Highway P, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All lanes of I-94 reopened by 10 a.m. -- but power outages persist, according to the We Energies Outage Map, showing 2,743 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m.

We Energies officials said on Twitter a power pole was snapped and law enforcement closed the interstate so crews could work "quickly and safely to get a new pole and equipment up and power restored."