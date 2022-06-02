We Energies bills may increase; energy emergency possible

Like the temperature, the price of just about everything is going up – and it is expected to be a very expensive summer.

The latest Consumer Price Index shows natural gas is more than 22% higher than it was last year. With more people using electricity this summer, one group warns of a possible energy emergency.

Some people may notice that their We Energies budget billing is going up for the first time in years. It is the result of a cold winter and surging natural gas prices.

When the air conditioning kicks in or the lights flick on, the electric power used is part of a huge grid. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) runs in 15 U.S. states and from Canada down to Louisiana.

"As a grid operator, you're always cautious going into the summer, whether you’ve got a big reserve margin, or a small reserve margin," MISO's John Bear said May 20 via the U.S. Energy Association. "We’ve learned over time that if something can happen, it will happen, so we have to be prepared for all of those situations."

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

J.T. Smith, MISO's executive director of market operations, said shortfalls could leave some areas "at increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to preserve the integrity of the bulk electric system."

"In the short term, I am a little bit concerned, but not so much for the summer," said Bear.

We Energies is confident they are OK.

"We do not believe that there are going to be any significant issues this summer. We think we have enough energy to meet our customers' needs," We Energies' Brendan Conway said.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), a group that monitors power girds, said MISO "faces a capacity shortfall in its North and Central areas, resulting in high-risk of energy emergencies during peak summer conditions."

An energy emergency does not mean the lights will go out when usage surges. It is a procedural step that can lead to all kinds of things, like bringing in energy from other areas or the later possibility of asking customers to use less.

"We would, actually might, and this has never been done before, but the first step we would ever do is we would put a call out to our customers to simply reduce their usage," said Conway.

MISO says "temporary, coordinated power outages are extremely rare and a last step emergency measure implemented to protect the electric grid. MISO has never taken this step in Wisconsin."

We Energies urges customers to take steps now that could lower their energy bill. That includes things like sealing cracks to keep out the hot air or get an air conditioning tuneup.