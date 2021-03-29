'We can't forget:' Milwaukee ceremony honors Vietnam War Veterans Day

Monday, March 29 marked National Vietnam War Veterans Day, meant for the men and women who served in that war. A remembrance ceremony took place along Milwaukee's lakefront.

"I was a first lieutenant, and I served as an Army nurse," said Ruby Scheuing, Vietnam veteran.

On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, rain or shine, these men and women step up and step out.

"It’s just a pleasure and an honor to serve, to have served, in Vietnam, and to be here with my fellow Vietnam members is just a tremendous experience to spend time with them and to remember," said Scheuing.

Dozens of people, many of them veterans, showed up to say thank you, from local politicians and law enforcement figures to state leaders.

Advertisement

"It’s a very special day to do this, and we can’t forget – ever forget – any of those special days of our service people," said Rep. Ken Skowronski (R - Franklin), Vietnam veteran.

On days like this, veterans say it's OK to have mixed emotions, be it happy or sad.

"I was a combat medic with the 101 Airborne Division," said George Banda. "That year was mostly combat. Saw a lot of injuries, and a lot of my fellow veterans, my fellow soldiers – buddies of mine, did not make it back. This day is a very important day for me. I like to remember them."

They say as long as you acknowledge a veteran, you're going about the day correctly.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Acknowledge that veteran," said Banda. "Say, 'Thank you for your service and welcome home.'"