'We can beat Donald Trump:' Wisconsin Dems make final Biden push

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to flip Wisconsin in his favor with polling places opened on Election Day.

In the crucial hours before the polls close Tuesday evening, FOX6 News is told that Biden supporters' strategy is not to host large gatherings, but rather to engage voters in other ways.

Biden has been critical of President Donald Trump's crowded campaign events and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the Republican Party, Wisconsin Democrats are not hosting a large watch party on election night.

Biden last visited Wisconsin on Friday, holding a small private event at Mitchell International Airport. Since then, his campaign surrogates have been engaging voters in other ways, such as small in-person press events or virtual interviews.

Still, Biden's supporters are making a final push to secure votes.

Near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Vine Street in Milwaukee, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and Sen. Tammy Baldwin along with State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes urged Wisconsinites to elect the former vice president as the next commander in chief.

"We know we have to rebuild. And like Joe Biden says, it is about building back better, it’s about restoring the soul of the nation. So think about your vote, if you have not voted already, what does it mean?" Barnes said. "We are going to provide hope, we are going to provide opportunity, if we can beat Scott Walker, we can beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin."

Godlewski told FOX6 News that voters casting their ballot for Biden are "voting for hope over fear, science over fiction and truth over lies."

"The White House runs through Wisconsin. We saw in 2016 that we lost by literally five votes per precinct," said Godlewski. "These past four years have been really hard, Wisconsinites have been worried about COVID, the economy, are they still going to have healthcare coverage, and their voice matters. If they turn out to polls they can actually have a say in what the future is going to look like."

The group spoke to key issues for Biden supporters on Tuesday, including the minimum wage, immigration and the pandemic.

Biden made his final campaign stop in western Pennsylvania on Monday night -- where he kicked things off in April 2019.

Tuesday morning, Biden attended church and visited his late son Beau's grave in Delaware before returning to his roots, visiting his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.