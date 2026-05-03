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WBA Awards: FOX6 wins Best Website, Evening Newscast; 24 awards total

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Published  May 3, 2026 9:05am CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announces its 2025 award winners on Saturday. May 2.
    • FOX6 News is proud to announce its selection as large market Best Website and Best Evening Newscast.
    • They were among 24 awards FOX6 News won this year.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced its 2025 awards on Saturday, and FOX6 News is proud to announce its selection as large market Best Website and Best Evening Newscast, among 24 awards FOX6 News won this year.

FOX6 was well represented at the 2026 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala

1st Place

  • Best Evening Newscast — FOX6 News at 10 June 26, 2025
  • Best Sportscast Brandon Cruz
  • Best Continuing Coverage Bred for the Lab
  • Best Spot News — Anderson Trial Verdict
  • Best Topical Promotion — Forever Lost
  • Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement — Harley-Davidson Museum
  • Best Website — FOX6Now.com
  • Best Digital Story Presention FOX6-Dugan Trial Verdict
  • Best Digital Breaking News CoverageDugan Verdict

 

2nd Place

3rd Place

The Source: Information in this post is from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

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