WBA Awards: FOX6 wins Best Website, Evening Newscast; 24 awards total
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced its 2025 awards on Saturday, and FOX6 News is proud to announce its selection as large market Best Website and Best Evening Newscast, among 24 awards FOX6 News won this year.
FOX6 was well represented at the 2026 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala
1st Place
- Best Evening Newscast — FOX6 News at 10 June 26, 2025
- Best Sportscast — Brandon Cruz
- Best Continuing Coverage — Bred for the Lab
- Best Spot News — Anderson Trial Verdict
- Best Topical Promotion — Forever Lost
- Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement — Harley-Davidson Museum
- Best Website — FOX6Now.com
- Best Digital Story Presention — FOX6-Dugan Trial Verdict
- Best Digital Breaking News Coverage — Dugan Verdict
2nd Place
- Best Weather Coverage — FOX6 Rob Haswell Composite
- Best Continuing Coverage — Maxwell Anderson on Trial
- Best Spot News — Officer Kendall Corder Killed
- Best News Writing — Wakesurfing stalemate
- Best Series or Documentary — Tightening the Leash
- Best Topical Promotion — Bred for the Lab
- Best Public Service Announcement — Make-a-Wish Season of Giving
- Best Use of Station Social Media Platforms — Maxwell Anderson Found Guilty
- Best Digital Creator — FOX6 Milwaukee
- Best Digital Breaking News Coverage — August Flooding
3rd Place
- Best Morning Newscast — FOX6 WakeUp News June 19, 2025
- Best News Writing — Pipe Dream
- Best Live On-Scene Reporting — Bria Jones Composite
- Best Digital Story Presention — FOX6-August Flooding
- Best Original Content — Passing of Bob Uecker
The Source: Information in this post is from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.