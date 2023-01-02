Way too easy white chicken chili: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Way Too Easy White Chicken Chili.

Ingredients

▢48 ounces great northern beans - drained and rinsed

▢3 cups shredded or diced cook chicken breast

▢4 cups chicken stock

▢16 ounces green salsa

▢2 teaspoons cumin

▢Your favorite chili fixin’s

Instructions

Dump it all in a large pot.

Simmer 5 to 10 minutes, stirring often.

Serve in bowls with your favorite chili fixin’s on top.

Great served with my Corn Bread and Honey Butter!