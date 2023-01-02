Way too easy white chicken chili: recipe
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Way Too Easy White Chicken Chili.
Ingredients
- ▢48 ounces great northern beans - drained and rinsed
- ▢3 cups shredded or diced cook chicken breast
- ▢4 cups chicken stock
- ▢16 ounces green salsa
- ▢2 teaspoons cumin
- ▢Your favorite chili fixin’s
Instructions
Dump it all in a large pot.
Simmer 5 to 10 minutes, stirring often.
Serve in bowls with your favorite chili fixin’s on top.
Great served with my Corn Bread and Honey Butter!