Expand / Collapse search

Way too easy white chicken chili: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:24AM
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Way too easy white chicken chili: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Way Too Easy White Chicken Chili.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Way Too Easy White Chicken Chili.

Ingredients 

  • ▢48 ounces great northern beans - drained and rinsed
  • ▢3 cups shredded or diced cook chicken breast
  • ▢4 cups chicken stock
  • ▢16 ounces green salsa
  • ▢2 teaspoons cumin
  • ▢Your favorite chili fixin’s

Instructions 

Dump it all in a large pot.

Simmer 5 to 10 minutes, stirring often.

Serve in bowls with your favorite chili fixin’s on top.

Great served with my Corn Bread and Honey Butter!