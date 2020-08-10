Wauwatosa's mayor to meet with police chief, discuss how to keep Officer Joseph Mensah safe

Wauwatosa's mayor is set to meet with the police chief on Monday morning, Aug. 10 to talk about how to keep a suspended police officer safe.

On Saturday night, dozens of protesters came to the neighborhood where Officer Joseph Mensah was staying. Police say those protesters did not remain peaceful.

Officials say Mensah tried to talk with the group, but he was physically assaulted. Investigators also say one of the protesters fired a single shotgun round into the back door of a home.

Mensah has been a frequent focus of protesters. Right now, he is on paid administrative leave after the shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has yet to make a ruling on the case.

The Fire and Police Commission suspended Mensah in July.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Mensah also shot and killed two other men on the job within the last five years. Both of those shootings were ruled justified.

Mensah posted on Facebook about what happened this weekend -- writing in part that he finds it ironic that the protesters chanted Black lives matter while showing zero regards for the Black children that lived in the home where he was staying.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with Saturday's protests.