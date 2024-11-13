Wauwatosa's Christkindlmarkt in The Village returns Dec. 4

article

The Brief The Christkindlmarkt in The Village of Wauwatosa returns beginning Dec. 4. The outdoor shopping market will run through Sunday, Dec. 22. New this year will be free parking at Hart Park.



The Christkindlmarkt in The Village of Wauwatosa returns for a second run starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

A news release says the traditional outdoor shopping experience begins in Harts Mills parking lot with a keg tapping at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. It will be open daily through Sunday, Dec. 22.

New this year will be free parking at Hart Park with holiday lights along the Oak Leaf Trail.

In addition to outdoor vendors selling charming gifts from little chalets at the site of the Tosa Farmers Market, the holiday market includes a large indoor tent filled with holiday sights. The air will be filled with polka music and the smell of cinnamon-roasted nuts. The live entertainment can be enjoyed with hot pretzels, grilled sausages, beer, mulled wine, hot chocolate, and—of course—friends and family at community tables.

