Wauwatosa police arrest 3 kids suspected of vehicle break-in

Wauwatosa police arrested three juveniles suspected of breaking into and possibly trying to steal a vehicle on Tuesday, March 12.

It happened near 73rd and Lloyd just before noon. Officers later found and ran after the suspects, taking them into custody near 70th and Meinecke.

As police looked for the suspects, two area schools – Longfellow Middle and Roosevelt Elementary – were placed in a "secure" status.

Police said the schools' secure status was lifted once the suspects were arrested. When it was in place, no one was allowed to enter or exit the schools, but classes continued as normal.