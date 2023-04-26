Wauwatosa traffic stop; gun, drugs recovered, driver arrested

Wauwatosa police say a driver who made an improper turn at an intersection was later arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The improper turn was captured by a traffic camera. The driver is seen turning left from a lane where turning is not permitted. An officer spotted the action – and stopped the vehicle.

Gun, drugs recovered during Wauwatosa traffic stop

A Facebook post by the Wauwatosa Police Department says as the officer talked to the driver, he observed indicators of drug use. Then during a search, officers recovered a firearm and several illegal drugs.