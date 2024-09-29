Wauwatosa stabbing; woman in hospital for treatment
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A woman was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Sunday evening, Sept. 29.
The Wauwatosa Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident around 7:30 p.m. near 70th and North Ave. There was an argument between an adult mother and an adult daughter.
Police said the mother had a stab wound to the back and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.