Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa stabbing; woman in hospital for treatment

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 29, 2024 9:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) (FOX TV Stations)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A woman was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Sunday evening, Sept. 29.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident around 7:30 p.m. near 70th and North Ave. There was an argument between an adult mother and an adult daughter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the mother had a stab wound to the back and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.