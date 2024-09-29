Wauwatosa stabbing; woman in hospital for treatment

article

The Brief The Wauwatosa Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident around 7:30 p.m. near 70th and North Ave on Sunday, Sept. 29. There was an argument between an adult mother and an adult daughter. Police said the mother had a stab wound to the back and was transported to the hospital for treatment.



A woman was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Sunday evening, Sept. 29.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said officers responded to a domestic incident around 7:30 p.m. near 70th and North Ave. There was an argument between an adult mother and an adult daughter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the mother had a stab wound to the back and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.