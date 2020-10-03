Wauwatosa rally calls for police accountability: 'We want change'

The Peoples Revolution on Saturday, Oct. 3 held a rally in Wauwatosa near Hart Park calling for police accountability and an end to racial injustice.

The group also called for criminal charges to be filed against suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who is currently under investigation for the shooting death of Alvin Cole, 17, near Mayfair Mall in February.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, Antonio Gonzalez, Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole

It was the third time Mensah was involved in a fatal, on-duty shooting in the past five years. In the first two cases, in which Antonio Gonzalez and Jay Anderson were shot and killed, Mensah was cleared of wrongdoing.

"We're here to demand a different narrative. A different narrative than what's being expressed," said Femi Akinmoladun with the Peoples Revolution. "That's the main reason why we're out here. We're here because we want change, we want change and we want it now.

Saturday's event was coined "Good Trouble Takes a Village."

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.