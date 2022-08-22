Wauwatosa police shooting; video released, April incident involving teen

Newly-released video shows a Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured.

The shooting happened in an alley near 92nd and Congress on April 5. The teen was in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police said the teen had a gun and refused to drop it.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the officers involved was 34 years old with more than eight years of service. The other officer is 30 years old with more than five years of experience.

The Milwaukee Police Department investigated the case. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office reviewed it.

According to the Milwaukee County district attorney, the officers' use of force was within their rights.

This is a developing story.