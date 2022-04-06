Wauwatosa Officer-Involved Shooting: 17 year old injured

A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot by police during an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle near 92nd & Congress Tuesday, April 5th around 10:50 p.m.



Wauwatosa Police say officers were on patrol in the area of the 4300 block of N. 92nd St. when they saw a vehicle that was reported stolen through the City of Milwaukee. They made contact the vehicle as it was parked in the alley between N. 92nd St. and N. 91st St. in the 9100 block of W. Congress St. in the City of Milwaukee. Police say the driver and sole occupant, got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun and did not comply with officers' commands. Two officers fired their weapons and struck the subject.



According to a press release from the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers immediately provided aid until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and took over care. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials say a firearm was recovered on scene.



One of the officers involved is 34 years old with over eight years of service. The other officer is 30 years old with over five years of experience.



The Milwaukee Police Department is conducting the investigation and the Wauwatosa Police Department says they are fully cooperating.



Investigators are seeking additional information, including eyewitness accounts and video evidence, from the area around 10:50 p.m. Please contact the Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Scene near 92nd & Congress