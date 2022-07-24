Wauwatosa police chase; fleeing driver hits squad car, other vehicle

article

Wauwatosa police are looking for a fleeing driver after a chase and crash near 76th and Lisbon on Sunday, July 24.

Officials said a police officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation near 72nd and North, but the driver took off – hitting the squad car in the process.

Police gave chase until the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle near 76th and Lisbon more than a mile away – causing that vehicle to rollover.

The fleeing driver got out and ran off. Police are still trying to identify that person.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that rolled over was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No officers were injured, and the squad car sustained minor damage.