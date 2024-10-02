Wauwatosa police chase, crash; driver arrested, suspected of OWI

article

The Brief A police chase ended in a crash near 91st and Silver Spring on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The driver was arrested and is suspected of operating while intoxicated.



One person was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Oct. 1 following a police chase and crash. The pursuit began in Wauwatosa and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly before 8 p.m. near 92nd and Glendale.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver crashed into another car near 91st and Silver Spring.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was arrested and is suspected of operating while intoxicated, police say.

Minor injuries were reported.