Wauwatosa police chase, crash; driver arrested, suspected of OWI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 2, 2024 6:50am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Tuesday night, Oct. 1 following a police chase and crash. The pursuit began in Wauwatosa and ended in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly before 8 p.m. near 92nd and Glendale. 

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver crashed into another car near 91st and Silver Spring.

The driver was arrested and is suspected of operating while intoxicated, police say.

Minor injuries were reported. 