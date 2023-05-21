Wauwatosa Meijer theft, police pursuit, driver arrested
article
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One person was arrested after a theft at Meijer in Wauwatosa led to a police pursuit Sunday, May 21.
Police said officers responded to the theft around 12:30 p.m. and found the vehicle heading east on Burleigh.
Officers tried stopping the blue Mercury Mountaineer, but the driver fled.
The pursuit ended in a crash near 61st and Capitol after police used a tire deflation device.
The driver ran away but was arrested.
Police said the stolen Meijer merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.