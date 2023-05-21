Wauwatosa Meijer theft, police pursuit, driver arrested

article

One person was arrested after a theft at Meijer in Wauwatosa led to a police pursuit Sunday, May 21.

Police said officers responded to the theft around 12:30 p.m. and found the vehicle heading east on Burleigh.

Officers tried stopping the blue Mercury Mountaineer, but the driver fled.

The pursuit ended in a crash near 61st and Capitol after police used a tire deflation device.

The driver ran away but was arrested.

Police said the stolen Meijer merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.