Wauwatosa man ID'd as victim of stabbing at Devil's Lake State Park

The man suspected in a homicide at Devil's Lake State Park is still at large, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department.

Emergency responders were called to the south side of the park Wednesday morning where a 24-year-old man, identified as John Schmutzer of Wauwatosa, was found dead on the Grottos Trail, said Sheriff Chip Meister.

It appears Schmutzer was stabbed to death, Meister said.

The sheriff said the suspect was last seen walking toward the south shore parking lot.

Officials blocked all roads to the park's south side as investigators did their work. Nearby businesses were temporarily closed, the State Journal reported.

Meister said officials are unsure whether there is a threat to the public because it is still unclear whether the stabbing victim was targeted or if it was a random attack.