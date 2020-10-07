Wauwatosa issues curfew from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. nightly until Monday

Wauwatosa city leaders announced a curfew will be in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 through 6 a.m. nightly -- through Monday, Oct. 12.

The news comes in the wake of the decision that no criminal charges will be filed against Wauwatosa Police Office Joseph Mensah after he fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.

The curfew also means: