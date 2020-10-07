Wauwatosa issues curfew from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. nightly until Monday
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa city leaders announced a curfew will be in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 through 6 a.m. nightly -- through Monday, Oct. 12.
The news comes in the wake of the decision that no criminal charges will be filed against Wauwatosa Police Office Joseph Mensah after he fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.
The curfew also means:
- People should stay home between the curfew hours – except for people who are going to or from work, such as government officials, social service workers, and credentialed members of the press acting in their official capacities.
- No overnight parking of vehicles during this time, as to allow emergency service vehicles to respond when and where necessary.
- Gas stations are closing between the curfew hours. Gas stations and hardware stores are prohibited from displaying and selling materials which could be used to start or accelerate the burning of buildings or the containers used or capable of being used to transport and dispense such materials.
- City Hall and the Wauwatosa Public Library will be closed to the public October 7 – 12. See full details about how to access city services, including absentee ballot drop off locations.